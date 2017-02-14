At a Galentine’s Day-themed party, Blake Lively shares her love for Michael Kors

Fashion week or not, Blake Lively had alternative plans Monday night — a “Galentine’s Day”-themed party she was hosting on behalf of L’Oéal Paris, ahead of the February 14th holiday.

“It’s all about girlfriends coming together — that is incredibly important right now more than ever,” said Lively, who was accompanied to the party, held at the West Edge event space near Chelsea Market, by her own “galentine”— her sister Robyn Lively.

A L’Oréal spokeswoman divulged to WWD that the actress had yet to partake in any fashion week goings-on thus far, but was looking forward to the Michael Kors show on Wednesday morning.

“I owe Michael everything in the fashion world,” said Lively. “I had just started [‘Gossip Girl’], and no one knew or cared [about it] at that point, and he brought me to a Vogue event.”

Lively noted that particular Vogue event is where she met Anna Wintour, who has placed the actress and L’Oréal Paris spokeswoman on the cover of the magazine three times. “She became a great friend and supporter of mine,” said Lively. “So anytime [Kors] has a show and I’m in town, I’m there.” Gesturing out to the crowded party, Lively got sentimental when talking about the designer. “I wouldn’t be in this if it weren’t for him.”

But back to the Galentine’s Day — Lively, who also brought along her mom and some girlfriends, was keen to plan the party. “I took it on as if it were a personal party of mine,” she said, ticking off the full list of activities she implemented — a hair extension bar featuring pink and purple strands colored with the new L’Oréal Colorista semi-permanent color line, personalized engravings for heart-shaped necklaces by In God We Trust, and clips of the movie ‘Clueless’ playing on loop.

“I’m 13,” Lively joked. “I need activities and entertainment — balloons, face paint, something like that.”

