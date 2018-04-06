All eyes on Manuel A. Mendez, Blue Ivy Carter’s stylist

Name: Manuel A. Mendez

Age: Unknown

Hails From: Unknown

Résumé: Works at Parkwood Entertainment, the management company founded by Beyoncé; is Blue Ivy’s stylist and personal shopper.

Why We Care: Style can happen at any age, and for Blue Ivy, the six-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z , the time is — and has been — now.

Blue, who last month bid $19,000 on a piece of art at the Wearable Art Gala, has been working with a stylist named Manuel A. Mendez. Little is known about Mendez other than he is employed by Parkwood Entertainment and, as confirmed by Beyoncé’s rep, is Blue’s stylist and personal shopper. Some of the outfits he’s crafted so far are Blue’s custom look for the Wearable Art Gala, the custom white Valery Kovalska tuxedo pantsuit she wore to this year’s Grammy Awards and the Billie Blush dress she wore in Jay-Z’s “Family Feud” video.

Mendez joined Parkwood in 2009 and is also one of Beyoncé’s personal assistants. It’s unclear as to when exactly he started styling Blue — she was born in 2012 — and if he or someone else will soon style her siblings, twins Sir and Rumi.

How does one land such a job? What are the joys and challenges of styling a child? How closely does he work with Beyoncé’s stylist Marni Senofonte on mommy-and-me looks? What is Blue’s favorite color? The questions abound.

Given her parents’ increasing quest for privacy and the fact that she is only a child, it’s unlikely we’ll get answers anytime soon.

