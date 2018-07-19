Brotherhood moves into L.A.’s Arts District

“The reason I wanted to open a store was just to give our customer direct access to us,” Lennon said. “I felt like, especially with retail right now, everyone’s saying it’s dying. In a sense, I get it, but I feel like if it’s a brand’s flagship, it’s better to grow from the ground up. For this brand, I’m definitely in it for the marathon. I’m not in a rush to wholesale to every store. I’ve just been taking my time and I just want to see this thing grow organically.”