Candice Huffine collaborates with Canadian-based lingerie label Fortnight

Candice Huffine has partnered with Fortnight on a capsule collection. The curvy model, who discovered the Canadian-based lingerie brand while on a photo shoot, worked directly with Fortnight’s founder Christina Remenyi on a six-piece collection. This is the first time Fortnight has partnered with a model or celebrity on a product.

“Before Fortnight, I never found a lingerie brand that I was so connected with,” said Huffine. “I found that lingerie for me was either very basic or very lacy and racy. I always craved something more, so when I found Fortnight it was an ‘a-ha’ moment.”

The line includes a longline wireless bra, balconette, slip, bodysuit, high-waist bottom and bikini coming in two exclusive prints that were created by Toronto artist Danielle Suppa. The collection, which will be available on Fortnight’s e-commerce site and specialty boutiques this July, will retail from $52 to $178.

Fortnight is known for its diverse sizing, but Remenyi said Huffine’s involvement and insight helped her expand the range even more with four additional bra sizes (36E, 34F and 30–32G) and move into XXL for bodysuits and slips.

“There is so much negative messaging out there in the lingerie world,” said Remenyi, who started the line in 2010. “It’s really exciting to work with someone who is so comfortable, confident and unapologetically themselves.”

Huffine, who signed with IMG last year, recently found out she made the cover of Elle’s May issue.

“I just got an e-mail at the end of last week with the subject ‘Elle cover,’” said Huffine. “It was so surreal. And next week I can hold it in my hands. I’m just excited. I’m happy to be a part of any opportunity that helps women love themselves wholeheartedly.”

As far as what’s next for the body positivity movement, Huffine said the goal is to maintain the momentum.

“There is no way to go backward now,” she said. “I think it’s hard to predict what’s next, but I’m hopeful for what is to come. It’s about creating a world where everyone is celebrated and no one feels put in a box or held back.”

Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption NoMad collaborates with Curtis Stone Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form.

ALSO

Eloquii adds a Missoni touch with limited-edition capsule collection

& Other Stories teams with L.A.-based Toms label for new apparel and footwear collection

Lady Gaga has given us a million reasons why she will dazzle at Coachella