Pyer Moss designer Kerby Jean-Raymond wins the 2018 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund top prize

But back to the fashion. Whether because it was an anniversary year or just because, the 10 finalists’ work was presented via a live fashion show/performance hybrid that was very reflective of the times, it gave the audience the “experience” everyone is always talking about, and provided a slew of Instagrammable moments. Content everywhere. If it was good fodder for all the social media feeds in the room, it was also good fun to the see the collections live and in motion. Pyer Moss’ lineup was worn by a choir, performing 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up”; Bode’s was shown via tap dancers; Jonathan Cohen had an aerialist; Christian Cowan had drag queens lip syncing to En Vogue’s “Free Your Mind;” Luar had some kind of arty bridal procession; Hunting Season had bopping Mod chicks; Scosha had models in artful flower crowns; Rebecca de Ravenel had retro heroines on Vespas; Bathsheva had prairie girl power, and Matthew Adams Dolan had dancers in his denim.