CVS teams with Kiss Products for K-beauty line

That dovetails with CVS’ efforts to deepen its commitment to products that help customers look and feel better. “We’ve continued — and will continue — to invest and innovate our beauty offerings in both our online and in-store experience to create a guilt-free, stress-free atmosphere that makes it easy and exciting for customers to explore new products,” Harrison said. CVS has spent the last few years extending its beauty offer. “We’re always in search of premium lines and niche products. We believe Joah brings an experience consumers would have with top trending prestige brands and innovation that we’re excited to introduce to our customers throughout the country.” She added that consumers are more perceptive, thanks to social media, about innovation and trends, including K-beauty. “They know what they want — and it’s often coming from uniquely positioned niche brands.”