Domino teams up with Fred Segal, Home Depot for bicoastal holiday pop-ups

Domino Media, the shoppable home decor magazine and website, can’t stop popping up. After three successful New York-area pop-up shops in partnership with Target, Jet.com and American Express Platinum, the brand is gearing up for holiday shopping with Fred Segal in Los Angeles and Home Depot in New York.

Opening on Dec. 1 in SoHo, the New York shop will be about 1,300 square feet with a fully functioning kitchen and retail storefront featuring gifts, food and DIY items. The Fred Segal shop-in-shop, its first with a media brand and the first holiday pop-up in its new Sunset Boulevard store, will open on Dec. 8 and feature some higher price point items and indie brands. Both shops will be open through Dec. 23.

“The idea of always reinventing ourselves is super interesting to me,” said Nathan Coyle, chief executive officer of Domino. “We want to inspire people with curated environments that bring the Domino brand to life and to connect advertisers with our fans in meaningful, actionable ways. All of our pop-ups are uniquely conceived and crafted to serve different communities and advertisers with merchandise, activities and events specifically tailored for each time and location. No two are ever alike.”

Coyle pointed out, “We are a native commerce destination with over 400 vendors, and we are already set up to sell things, with a buying team. The editors, buyers and creative teams also love doing these shops, even though it is a lot of extra work.”

That begs the question of whether Domino will permanently expand into the retail space in a way similar to Goop, which also dabbled in pop-ups and most recently launched a print magazine.

“That is definitely something we are contemplating,” said Coyle, who calls himself a part-time Angeleno. “It would be inspired by what Monocle has done in lower Manhattan, like a lab that we could change over time and experiment in.” Though Coyle said it’s not yet confirmed, “It is something I’d like to have in the works in 2018.”

