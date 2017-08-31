Donatella Versace works with eight creatives for new Versus ads

Versus Versace is taking an innovative approach to its fall-winter 2017 advertising campaign by working with eight young creative talents.

Artistic director Donatella Versace has tapped underground rap artist from Canada Tommy Genesis; American artist and transgender activist Hunter Schafer; American-born English model Lily McMenamy; Tokyo-born musician and model Rina Sawayama; hip-hop artist and producer from Ireland Rejjie Snow; singer-songwriter from South London Cosmo Pyke, also known for his skating skills and graffiti artistry; London-born artist and model Wilson Oryema, and New York actor Judah Lang, who is venturing into freestyle rap.

“I really admire the young creatives in the new Versus campaign,” said the designer. “I call them the Sub-Versus Generation, a community of subcultures taking a stand for their beliefs and for their individuality.”

Ben Toms photographed the campaign, which was styled by Robbie Spencer. Credits include Dazed media co-founder Jefferson Hack as executive creative director; Jamie Andrew Reid and Sion Philips as art directors, and music by God Colony.

Each page is a collage of photos, at times mixing models and black-and-white or color images.

The campaign will bow online on Sept. 4, followed by traditional media on Sept. 8.

The repositioning of Versus as a seasonless, digital-centric brand, was completed in 2016. After being designed by the likes of Christopher Kane and Anthony Vaccarello, Donatella Versace is once again helming the design team of the brand, which was shown in London in September and last February.

