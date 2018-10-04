DVF to stop using fur in all upcoming collections

Last month, London designers said none of the companies would be using fur on the London Fashion Week catwalks for the spring 2019 season. The news came on the heels of Burberry’s decision to eliminate fur from its collection with the exception of shearling, and follows similar policies by brands such as Gucci, Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors. Gucci, for example, stopped using fur last year, and said in June it would no longer use angora. Companies such as Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren, Anthopologie, Asos, BCBG Max Azria and Gap have also banned fur and angora from their respective collections, although many still use shearling, and Gucci’s stablemate at Kering, Stella McCartney, has long eschewed the use of fur and leather.