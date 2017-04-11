Eloquii adds a Missoni touch with limited-edition capsule collection

Eloquii, the fast-fashion brand for women sizes 12 to 28, has teamed with Teresa Maccapani Missoni on a limited-edition capsule collection launching Tuesday for the spring season. Bringing a designer touch to the assortment reflects Eloquii’s mission to be “fashion first” and provide new collections of plus-size apparel, wide-width footwear and accessories each month, according to Mariah Chase, Eloquii’s chief executive officer.

“We are absolutely open to partnering with external designers or creative entities if we believe our customers and community will respect the outcome and we can execute it well,” Chase told WWD.

Missoni represents Eloquii’s first designer partnership, though last year the privately held company worked with Stone Fox Bride on a capsule bridal collection.

Chase said the idea to work with Missoni was at the suggestion of a friend in the industry, and that she, along with Jodi Arnold, Eloquii’s creative director, and Eloquii chairman and founding investor John Auerbach, visited with Missoni to first discuss the project.

Teresa Missoni is the granddaughter of Rosita Missoni and her husband, the late Ottavio Missoni, founders of the Missoni fashion brand.

Teresa for Eloquii also represents a temporary step up in the price point, with Eloquii typically priced from $40 to $170, whereas Teresa for Eloquii ranges from $75 to $325.

While the Missoni brand is best-known for colorful knits, Teresa for Eloquii consists of 24 pieces including day-into-evening dresses, pants, tops and jackets with handmade treatments, silk crepe, cotton eyelet and chiffon, with details such as lurex crochet, hand beading, embroidery and seashell motifs inspired by Missoni’s visits to Sardinia, Africa and India. Among the styles are an embellished maxiskirt, priced $195; a coral print silk fit-and-flare shirtdress, priced $295; a crochet seashell crop top, priced $145; and a cotton voile lace peplum top, at $75.

The collection is available at Eloquii.com, and at Eloquii’s sole brick-and-mortar location, a temporary “concept” shop at the Fashion Centre in Pentagon City in Arlington, Va. A three-month lease that runs through the end of May was signed, but Eloquii could decide to extend it. Eloquii is based in Long Island City, N.Y. and Columbus, Ohio.

Missoni characterized the collection as “unique yet timeless with choices that stand apart from trends and that instill confidence.” It’s her first effort designing plus sizes.

“It was very important for Teresa to make clothing for women that haven’t had many options when shopping,” said Chase. “She wanted to give this community an elevated product that was designed especially for them and really represents Teresa’s creative vision.

“We followed her direction for materials and silhouettes and exclusive prints, rather than giving her a fabric or price architecture within which she had to design,” added Chase. “We wanted to execute against what she believed was important from a design point of view so that it was authentic to her creative inspiration. It was important to us that we didn’t water the collection down or force it to be in line with our core offerings.”

