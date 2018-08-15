Future in-laws Jane Miller Saltzman and Jodi Scherr create collection to be sold at Saks Fifth Avenue

Saltzman, who has worked in merchandising for Design History, a contemporary firm started by her husband, Brad, who is founder and chief executive officer, and Scherr, whose background is in retail, decided to launch a collection together after getting to know each other. Saltzman said they would talk endlessly in the Hamptons about fashion and trends, what they loved and magazines they read. “She was the daughter I never had,” said Saltzman, who has two sons.