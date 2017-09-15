Gwyneth Paltrow and Christian Louboutin fete opening of Goop Lab, capsule collection

Gwyneth Paltrow and Christian Louboutin feted the opening of Goop’s first permanent brick-and-mortar store, Goop Lab, at the Brentwood Country Mart on Thursday night. The event also marked the debut of an exclusive Goop x Christian Louboutin four-piece capsule collection including Louboutin’s first baby shoe, available on goop.com beginning today.

Guests including Demi Moore, Molly Sims, Edgar Ramirez, Rachel Zoe, Jennifer Meyer, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, Kelly Sawyer, Brigette Romanek, Amanda de Cadenet, Monique Lhuillier, Shiva Rose, Ashley Streicher, Kristie Streicher, Marlien and Coliena Rentmeester, Eric Buterbaugh and Bryan Lourd sipped Champagne and ate hors d’oeuvres by chefs Ludo Lefebvre Jon Shook, and Vinny Dotolo of Trois Mec.

Designed by Stephen Alesch and Robin Standefer of Roman and Williams, the 1,300-square-foot space, which officially opens later this month, is fashioned as Goop’s Brentwood bungalow, with a living room, kitchen, apothecary, mudroom, greenhouse and porch. Customers enter through the plant-filled greenhouse and mudroom, which leads to a working kitchen, the heart of the store. Off that is the apothecary where the beauty and wellness products are displayed, and apparel is housed in the back living room.

It’s not the first time Goop has been at the Brentwood Country Mart. Two years ago, the lifestyle platform opened its first pop-up shop here, in the space that would later become Christian Louboutin. Paltrow recalled growing up going to the Brentwood Country Mart after school, saying it felt like “home.”

For the event, the space was transformed into a French bistro with oyster shucking by the chefs, a rosé tower and Parisian details including servers wearing Saint James Breton stripes to celebrate the French heritage of Christian Louboutin. Following cocktails, guests were transported to the one-night-only Goop Brasserie for a French feast.

