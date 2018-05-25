Gucci to extend its French accent, show in Paris

Meanwhile, the cruise show in Arles will exalt the ancient site of the Promenade Des Alyscamps, a Roman necropolis that has inspired everyone from Italian poet Dante Alighieri to Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh. "After cruising New York, London and Florence, France was the most natural and organic landing place for Gucci. I wanted to pay my homage to this incredibly important and fundamental country for our culture and history," Michele told WWD earlier this month. "All the places I travel to for cruise also belong to my personal story. They are heartfelt places, which have a lot of meaning to me. Nothing is accidental."