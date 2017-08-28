Carolina Herrera to show spring collection at the Museum of Modern Art in New York

Carolina Herrera is tapping into the art world. She will host her spring 2018 runway show in the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Sculpture Garden at The Museum of Modern Art in New York on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. It’s the first time Herrera has had a nighttime show.

Herrera plans to show two seasons at MoMA, underscoring the brand’s relationship and commitment to the city where the company is based and continues to grow.

Herrera is the first fashion designer to have a full-blown runway show at MoMA. There have been some smaller presentations in years past, but MoMA has never had a formal fashion show, said a museum spokeswoman.

Over the past three-and-a-half decades Herrera has used the city as a complement, and often an inspiration for her collections. She was also the first designer to show at the Metropolitan Club and has since shown at The Plaza, The Pierre, Bryant Park, Lincoln Center, the Frick and most recently in the Meatpacking district for the fall collection. The spring 2018 collection will mark the designer’s 72nd season showing in New York.

The MoMA location will be revealed through a series of teaser videos released on the house’s Instagram handle. Using a map animation, the video takes the viewer on a journey through New York City, highlighting previous runway locations before arriving at MoMA, where Herrera is captured admiring the Sculpture Garden.

MoMA is getting more closely aligned with the fashion crowd. As reported, the museum, internationally recognized for its collection of contemporary artwork, will present “Items: Is Fashion Modern?” an investigation of 111 garments and accessories that have had a profound effect on the world over the last century. The exhibit, which runs the gamut from Levi’s 501 jeans and Nike’s Air Force 1s to Chanel No. 5’s bottle and a Vivienne Westwood x Louis Vuitton fanny pack, will be on view from Oct. 1 through Jan. 28.

ALSO

Maison Goyard unpacks its trunks at a new Rodeo Drive flagship

Take a look at what the most fashionable pets are wearing these days

Reality TV star Lisa Vanderpump's latest L.A. venture is simply for the dogs