How Instagram and a generational shift are driving skin-care category’s growth

The growing popularity of health and wellness is a key driver for the category. Hamilton credits the inspiration for the wellness trend, at least in the U.S., to the advent of SoulCycle in 2006. “It took the drudgery out of working out and made it much more about your mental health. It made it fun,” she said. But she also sees a deeper meaning at work. Skin care, in the context of well-being, is the tool shaping a “new beauty standard,” she said, one that prizes the appearance of healthy, glowing skin.