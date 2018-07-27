Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez top Instagram’s rich list

Hopper HQ named the top 10 social media earners on the basis of data it gathered by speaking to influencers, brands and marketing companies. The marketing companies estimated the cost per post. Jenner has a following of 111 million on Instagram and each one of her sponsored posts is valued at $1 million. Selena Gomez and Cristiano Ronaldo each have more followers than Jenner, but their posts are worth less.