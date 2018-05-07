True confessions: James Martin discusses his take on ‘Heavenly Bodies’ exhibition at the Met’s Costume Institute

J.M.: There is about 40 percent new material, a new intro, more stories from LGBT Catholics, responses to questions about my earlier book, more facts and figures, and more spiritual reflections at the end. The main addition is more stories from people.…There was some confusion among people who read the first edition where the main responsibility for building bridges really fell. It falls on the church, the institutional church — not the LGBT community. It's a two-way bridge but the onus is on the institutional church. It is they who have marginalized LGBT people, not the other way around. When I talked about conversion in the original book, I meant the conversion that we are all called to by God, conversion of minds and hearts. Some people thought I was talking about conversion therapy, which [laughs] I was not. Answer questions about why I didn't talk about questions like same-sex marriage, for example, which I did not. I wanted to talk more about dialogue and prayer. Mainly, it was these stories that I had heard that were so compelling and beautiful, and like parables for me. A story, as we know, really opens up our minds in a way that an argument, a debate or definition does not, which was one of the main reasons that Jesus spoke with stories. I thought by adding more stories, I could invite people to see things a little differently.