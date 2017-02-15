Carrera offers a behind-the-scenes look at Jared Leto campaign

Italian eyewear brand Carrera said Jared Leto is to front its latest advertising campaign. The Oscar-winning actor previously partnered with the brand for The Maverick project in 2016, which celebrated the 60th anniversary of the label.

Leto has been a supporter of the brand ever since, considering Carrera “always a bit different” and praising the styles’ combination of “strong identity” and a classic, timeless look

Shot by Terry Richardson, the campaign will debut worldwide later this month, concurrently to the launch of the new styles in stores.

In the meantime, a series of behind-the-scenes images and a short clip have been released to tease the new collaboration and collection.

In the shots and footage, Leto poses both with the brand’s sunglasses and optical frames, which include vintage pilot-shaped options in Havana color, both rounded and squared lightweight metal sunglasses and retro-inspired frames combining a thick brow-bar with thin rims, among others. The actor debuts a short haircut and wears different looks to match the eyewear offerings, such as black leather and denim jackets, white shirts, a gray sweatshirt and a navy trench.

The campaign is the first step of the collaboration. In fact, Carrera announced that an Inspired by Jared Leto eyewear collection will be unveiled in September.

Carrera is one of Safilo Group’s proprietary brands. The Italian company also designs, produces and distributes eyewear collections for a range of brands, including Dior, Dior Homme, Fendi, Marc Jacobs, Max Mara, Swatch and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

Jared Leto behind the scenes.

ALSO

Coach co-founder Miles Cahn dies at 95

Mandy Moore talks ‘This Is Us’ at Lela Rose's New York Fashion Week show

Alexander Wang accuses Philipp Plein of copying his runway show