Jason Wu celebrates fragrance anniversary with scented doll

Fragrance was always a category Wu wanted to enter, and after a year of selling his first scent, he has plans to expand his brand’s fragrance business. Wu has already started working on his second fragrance, which is slated to launch early next year, and is working on a collection of fragrances to launch fall of 2020. Next month, a rollerball version of his current fragrance will be released, adding to the collection that includes the fragrance, a body cream and shower oil.