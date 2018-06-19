Puma names Jay-Z president of basketball operations

In his new role, Jay-Z will influence which players Puma works with in its basketball division and how the brand develops aesthetically. Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company, has worked with Puma before on different sneaker releases including Jay Z’s 4:44 Clyde sneaker that had a limited release at Kith, and Emory Jones’ two-shoe collaboration that was released last February. Big Sean, Yo Gotti and Rihanna, who are all Roc Nation artists, have collaborated with Puma on product as well.