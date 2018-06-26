Designer Jeremy Scott responds to social media controversy about Moschino campaign post

Given the reaction, Scott edited his caption to explain his intentions, writing “ALIEN NATION ! @gigihadid STARS IN MY NEW @moschino CAMPAIGN SHOT BY STEVEN MEISEL & STYLED BY @carlynecerfdedudzeele HAIR & MAKE UP BY @guidopalau & @patmcgrathreal. WHAT IS AN “ALIEN?” THE CONCEPT OF MY AD CAMPAIGN IS TO BRING ATTENTION TO THE U.S. ADMINISTRATION’S HARSH STANCE TOWARD ‘ILLEGAL ALIENS.’ I PAINTED THE MODELS IN MY SHOW AND THIS CAMPAIGN AS A WAY TO OPEN A DISCUSSION ON WHAT EXACTLY AN ‘ALIEN’ IS — ARE THEY ORANGE, BLUE, YELLOW, GREEN? DOES THIS MATTER? THEY ARE OUR FRIENDS, NEIGHBORS, COWORKERS, RELATIVES AND PEOPLE WE LOVE.”