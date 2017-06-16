Jaime King hosts West Hollywood lunch to celebrate Jo Malone London's new Poptastic fragrance

Another day, another Jo Malone London event, or so it would seem in Los Angeles, where the fragrance brand teamed with model-actresses Poppy Delevingne yet again in her adopted hometown. Delevingne, who just made her big screen debut in Guy Ritchie’s “King Arthur” remake, was overheard telling friends Rachel Zoe and Jaime King that she just bought a house in L.A.

The latter cohosted a lunch at Verlaine in West Hollywood with Jacqui Getty and Rochelle Gores Fredston to celebrate the new “Poptastic” fragrance. The outdoor restaurant featured a confetti-strewn photo booth and plenty of colorful summer cocktails. Among those enjoying the sips were Rachel Zoe, Sally Perrin, Shea Marie and Julia Sorkin.

“I’m going to send this dress to your house today,” Zoe told Delevingne of the Rachel Zoe frock that she wearing. Most guests stuck to the summer dress code of white and blue, giving the party at very Montauk-meets-Malibu vibe.

Delevingne herself has hosted her share of Jo Malone events with fellow model-turned-singer Karen Elson, but there never can be too many al fresco lunches during the slow summer season. In fact, energy drinks, rosé wines and other spirits seem to take over the event calendars in the summer here between blockbuster movie premieres and comic book conventions.

