Kenzo’s Humberto Leon makes directorial debut

The movie is the latest installment in a series of campaigns Kenzo has produced with a different writer and director. Others who have produced films for the French brand include Gregg Araki, Sean Baker, Carrie Brownstein, Kahlil Joseph, Natasha Lyonne and most recently Ana Lily Amirpour for “Yo! My Saint!” a video for musician Karen O. The brand has also collaborated with Jonze for “My Mutant Brain,” a commercial for the Kenzo World perfume.