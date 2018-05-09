Kim Kardashian West to receive first CFDA Influencer Award

Kolb couldn't say whether the Influencer Award would be an ongoing thing after this year, but he did note the benefits that come with honoring a one-woman tentpole like Kardashian. In addition to all the traditional press outlets covering the Awards, and the digital media channels of the attendees, the CFDA live-streams the ceremony and red carpet, which is scheduled for June 4 at the Brooklyn Museum and will be hosted by Issa Rae. Last year, Kolb estimated the production had about 100,000 views, a number he expects to climb under the halo of Kardashian West's clickability. "By connecting to someone who has that great of influence it also brings more attention to what we're doing," he said. "There's great value in acknowledging her, but also for the event itself and the exposure it brings."