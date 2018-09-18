London Fashion Week: Riccardo Tisci brings a fresh look to Burberry with his debut collection

Tisci has the likes of Kanye West, Beyoncé and Noomi Rapace on speed dial. Asked why he didn’t stack his front row with any glittering types, he said: “The [guests] are all people I know and they’re very good friends, so for this first season it was very important for me to really work with the people in the business: the fashion journalists, buyers, friends and family. Celebrities can sometimes give the wrong message and I don’t really like using them as windows.”