Longchamp to stage first fashion show in N.Y.

The NYFW show will cap Longchamp’s 70th anniversary celebrations and a U.S.-centric year for the brand. Building on its ambition to be seen as a fashion brand, Longchamp in May opened its Fifth Avenue flagship with a dedicated space for rtw and shoes in the center of the main floor, and launched a clothing and accessories capsule with Shayne Oliver. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, the new brand ambassador, is on board for four seasons, beginning with the fall 2018 campaign.