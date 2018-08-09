Louis Wells, Prince's ‘Purple Rain’ costume designer, dies at 61

Reflective of Wells’ humility and his effect on people, Terry described how Prince and Prince’s giant bodyguard “Chick” and Wells, a former high school wrestler, were roughhousing. “They were playing around and Prince jumped into it on Louis’ back. Louis went into his wrestling mode, flipped Prince over and tossed him on the sofa. He didn’t hurt him. Everybody was working out. Prince wasn’t fragile. He was an athlete. He used to be a basketball player in high school,” Terry said. “But the point of that was for the next few days that’s all that Prince could talk about. Louis brought this guy down to humanity and Prince enjoyed being a real person. Prince jumped into a wrestling match, got tossed around, and that was more important to talk about than him getting ready to go to the Grammys. That was indicative of what Louis’ influence on people really was. You can go back to being Prince and I’ll go back to being your employee. Right now we’re just guys kicking it.”