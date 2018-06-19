How Instagram willed a MAC X Aaliyah collaboration to fruition

“When we were in meetings with him, you could tell he was a big brother looking out for his little sister. He wanted to make sure we brought her dream of having a MAC makeup line to life, but at the same time, balancing that with pleasing all of the diverse fans and paying tribute to them because they’re the ones that pushed for this,” said Dougherty. “That first meeting left an impression on all of us — how genuinely grateful and kind Rashad was. His mother even sent a team gift because she couldn’t make it to our offices.”