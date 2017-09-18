Marie France Van Damme to open first U.S. store in Beverly Hills

Hong Kong-based resortwear designer Marie France Van Damme is set to open her ninth boutique, and first in the U.S., on Sept. 25 in Beverly Hills. Located in the Peninsula hotel, there are two stores side-by-side totaling 464 square feet.

Van Damme, a Canadian national, said she searched for years to find the appropriate home in Beverly Hills, though soaring rents on Rodeo Drive prevented her from going there. The new shop aims to mix East and West. It will also serve as a press and celebrity showroom as she seeks to develop ties in Hollywood. Most recently, Eva Longoria wore Marie France Van Damme while on vacation and the brand is favored by celebrities such as Beyoncé, Heidi Klum, Cameron Diaz, Olivia Palermo, Christina Hendricks, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

“Foot traffic is an important factor for my retail locations, and I felt that the constant stream of guests in and out of the Peninsula would provide the right visibility for the brand,” said Van Damme.

Van Damme has an established retail network internationally that includes stores in London’s Brompton Cross and Singapore’s Takashimaya Shopping Centre, with more new boutiques to come as the designer continues to expand her presence worldwide, focusing on cities that not only inspire her, but also appeal to her sophisticated, jet-setting clientele. Last month she introduced her eighth boutique in Bangkok’s Gaysorn Village (MFVD also has a boutique within Bangkok’s Mandarin Oriental Hotel.)

In addition to the boutiques, the collection is available in 100 doors including Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus, Saks, Le Bon Marche, Harrods, and luxury resorts Aman and One & Only. On the heels of the launch of her Beach Bridal collection, Van Damme is preparing to introduce her third “City To Resort” travel capsule collection for One & Only resorts this fall.

