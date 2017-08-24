Marina Testino, niece of photographer Mario Testino, is jumping into the fashion world

Name: Marina Testino

Age: 22

Hails From: New York, New York

Résumé: Graduated from The New School’s Parsons School of Design with a degree in fashion marketing; work experience includes Vogue Paris, Mario Testino, Purple PR, Orchard Mile and Art Partner.

Why We Care: You might not know her yet, but you definitely know her last name. The niece of famed photographer Mario, Marina Testino is ready to dip her toes into the whirlpool of fashion. With a degree from Parsons under her belt — and her uncle as a mentor — Testino is launching a capsule collection called Point Off View this fall.

“Studying fashion from so many different perspectives, what struck me most was how creativity and communication have become such a collaborative and open process,” she says. “I wanted to create a collection that gives artists a chance to ‘cross pollinate,’ creating across new and different mediums — design, photography, illustration, animation, sculpture, painting, the possibilities are endless.” Each Point Off View collection will be eco-conscious and limited edition in an effort to “stay away from mass production and the continuous damage it can cause our world.” It’s slated for an October release, the exact date of which is to be determined.

Testino signed with The Society Management in June, and joins Amandla Stenberg and Teyana Taylor on the company’s “Creatives” roster.

