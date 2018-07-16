Melania Trump wears yellow Gucci coat in Helsinki

For today’s photo-op in Helsinki with her husband and Putin at Helsinki’s Presidential Palace, the First Lady wore a pin-tucked, belted Gucci coat with a butterfly motif. Executives at Gucci declined to comment Monday about her choice or how the publicity has affected sales or Web site traffic. As of Monday morning, Matchesfashion.com was selling the Gucci coat for $4,800. Some previous first ladies were known to be fairly clandestine about whether designer pieces were given to them as gifts or offered at wholesale prices — generally half the cost of retail prices. Trump stylist’s Hervé Pierre has been candid about the substantial amount of time he spends in stores scouting for FLOTUS. There are occasional exceptions such as the powder pink Dior suit that creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and her team agreed to make for FLOTUS’ appearance with the queen. Pierre declined to comment regarding specific costs for various fashion choices.