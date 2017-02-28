Hailee Steinfeld, Kelly Rohrbach appear in Michael Kors' L.A.-themed handbag campaign

Michael Kors is hitting the streets of L.A. For the third time in an ongoing series, Kors will feature “The Walk,” a 360-degree street-style digital handbag campaign, that breaks today.

Kors selected four young women for the spring ads: Actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld; actress Kelly Rohrbach; singer, songwriter, dance and performance artist Jillian Hervey of Lion Babe (Vanessa Williams’ daughter), and model Hikari Mori. The ads were again photographed by street-style chronicler Tommy Ton, this time in Los Angeles.

A look at spring bags from Michael Kors featured in "The Walk" campaign on the streets of Los Angeles. WWD A look at spring bags from Michael Kors featured in "The Walk" campaign on the streets of Los Angeles. A look at spring bags from Michael Kors featured in "The Walk" campaign on the streets of Los Angeles. (WWD)

“These four women have adventurous and optimistic styles that set the tone for the season,” said Michael Kors. “We wanted to focus on personal style. The Walk is a great way to show our favorite handbags through a street-style lens, focusing on the different ways stylish women get dressed.”

Asked what he hopes the campaign will do for the brand, Kors said, “The Walk is all about showing the versatility of the bags of the season through four confident, glamorous women with distinct points of view.”

Profiles of the influencers will run on the brand’s editorial platform: DestinationKors.com.

In the ads, Steinfeld is photographed with the Mercer tote with silver key chains and a floral-embellished leather strap; Rohrback wears the mini Mercer cross-body, fur key chain and studded luggage strap; Hervey poses with the Mercer duffle in gold, while Mori models the white and black stud and grommet Mercer tote.

The campaign will live on michaelkors.com/TheWalk microsite and Kors’ social channels.

London-based illustrator Daisy Emerson hand-painted designs on each bag that reflect the individual’s personality. The four girls further customized their bags by layering them with Scout camera bags, a Michael Kors x Fujifilm Instax camera and key chains and wallets in bold colors.

Enhancing the interactive experience, michaelkors.com also includes an influencer and user-generated content component built-in collaboration with Sprinklr, the social technology platform. Fans can engage with the campaign by posting street-style photos of themselves wearing Michael Kors on Instagram and Twitter with #SidewalkSpotted, and a selection of user posts will be featured on the Michael Kors The Walk platform, michaelkors.com/The Walk, as well as Kors’ social channels.

This campaign differs from Kors’ national one for Michael Kors Collection and Michael Michael Kors shot by Mario Testino for global print titles, outdoor and digital.

Another look at spring bags from Michael Kors featured in "The Walk" campaign. WWD Another look at spring bags from Michael Kors featured in "The Walk" campaign. Another look at spring bags from Michael Kors featured in "The Walk" campaign. (WWD)

Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Creating a fitness and overall health plan with your doctor Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Caption Shalita Grant's fitness philosophy Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben)

ALSO

A retro rewind and glamorous gowns for the ages at the Oscars

Cheer up, Oscars: Award mix-ups have happened in literature, too

After the Oscars, Calvin Klein celebrates 'Moonlight' cast in new men's ad campaign