Missoni creates activewear capsule collection for MyTheresa

Missoni has created an activewear capsule range for MyTheresa.com which launches on Thursday, WWD has learned. The collection takes its cue from Jennifer Missoni — an actress, yoga advocate, daughter of Luca Missoni, and niece of Angela Missoni, the company’s creative director.

The Missoni x MyTheresa.com six-piece range, designed by Angela Missoni, consists of a cropped cardigan, a top, leggings, a jumpsuit, a halter neck bra and trousers — all done in the Italian house’s signature patterns. This is the first time the Italian brand has partnered with the e-tailer on an ath-leisure collection, a project that’s in line with MyTheresa’s plan to amp up its athleticwear offer on the site.

Looks from the Missoni x MyTheresa.com range. WWD Looks from the Missoni x MyTheresa.com range. Looks from the Missoni x MyTheresa.com range. (WWD)

Prices range from 280 euros, or $299, for a halter neck bra to 670 euros, or $716, for a crossover jumpsuit. It will be sold on MyTheresa.com exclusively.

In addition to serving as muse for the range, Missoni will feature in a short film as well as in yoga video tutorials. Everything has been filmed in a villa north of Milan. The videos will run across the e-tailer’s social media platforms and web site.

“There is a trend in activewear,” said Angela Missoni. “And as I felt this part of the wardrobe was missing from my regular collection; this is why I created this activewear capsule.”

Looks from the Missoni x MyTheresa.com range. WWD Looks from the Missoni x MyTheresa.com range. Looks from the Missoni x MyTheresa.com range. (WWD)

Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Danny Trejo's vegan cauliflower taco Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Actor Danny Trejo's restaurant, Trejo's Cantina, serves up a healthful and tasty vegan taco -- roasted cauliflower and grilled corn with cashews. Caption Creating a fitness and overall health plan with your doctor Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Steven Wilson, a doctor in the MDVIP network made up of concierge physicians, creates an annual “business plan” for improving each patient’s overall health. Caption Shalita Grant's fitness philosophy Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Actress Shalita Grant talks about health and exercise. (Video by Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times) Caption Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Toughest L.A. workouts: Training Mates Caption E-bikes are all the rage. Here's why: Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben) Michelle and Dennis Madden of Irvine show us their e-bikes. (Video by Allen J. Schaben)

ALSO

Levi’s launches 2017 Pride collection

Raf Simons blends art, denim in new Calvin Klein campaign

That '70s runway show: A Rebecca Minkoff showcase of groovy girl power at the Grove