Kim Kardashian, Zendaya up the star wattage at the MTV Movie & TV Awards red carpet

Sincerity may be rare in Hollywood, but the theme played on as Lena Waithe spoke of the Trailblazer Award that she would be honored with later in the night (the awards show won’t air until Monday night, but Waithe’s award was revealed ahead of time). “It means to be your authentic self,” she said. “You can’t help but to blaze a trail because no one has done it before. I didn’t want to be white; I didn’t want to be straight. I wanted to be black. I wanted to be gay as f—k. At first I was nervous, but then I was like, ‘That’s dope, that’s who I am. I’m a masculine presenting lesbian; I don’t know how to be anything other than that. When people see me they see something to connect to because I’m just myself.”