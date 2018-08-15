Natalie ‘Eva Marie’ Coyle on the building of a global brand

This isn’t a story of an influencer or celebrity simply lending her name and face to product. The couple is fully vested in the business and didn’t begin taking a salary until this past November. Natalie does all of the social media marketing, which is what the business has been reliant on to date to continue building off of her existing WWE fan base. The founders provided the startup capital for NEM and it is their full-time job — perhaps more than full-time, much to the chagrin of Jonathan, who will sometimes remind his wife past 10 p.m. that it’s now time to cap the shop talk.