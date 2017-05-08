Nick Jonas on his recent aha moment and why the Met Gala is his favorite

Nick Jonas arrived in comfy attire — a hoodie and sneakers — at Bloomingdale’s on 59th Street on Saturday afternoon. He had just taken the red-eye from Los Angeles to make it in time for the retail debut of his Altec Lansing headphone collaboration, and was relying on the proven power of iced coffee to help him shake off the grogginess.

As hundreds of fans gathered in the women’s contemporary section to snag a pair of headphones and Jonas’ signature, the singer took a few minutes to speak about the collaboration, his love for classic style and his recent “aha moment.”

WWD: How was the Met Gala?

Nick Jonas: The Met was amazing. It’s actually one of my favorite events. That and the Golden Globes are up there for the most fun, mostly because people are drinking and having a good time. It breaks the ice. With that one, too, there’s no pressure. There’s no awards or anything like that, so it’s a fun night for everybody.

WWD: Tell me about your design collaboration with Altec Lansing.

N.J.: I’ve always been a visual person when it comes to my music. I always have to see it first. When I first heard about Altec and the possibility of working with them, I was over the moon. Once I got the product in my hands and actually felt it and listened to it, I saw there was real quality, which, as a musician, is the number-one thing you want. The idea of being able to design it and bring my own element of what I think is classic style and classic aesthetic, combined with something bold and chic and sexy, it’s really fun.

WWD: You previously did a sneaker collaboration with Creative Recreation. Is fashion design something you want to do more of?

N.J.: I’m really into fashion. Over the last couple of years, I’ve met some incredibly talented people, both in the design space but also on the creative front. The creative direction side of things, in addition to whatever design elements I can bring to the table, is the thing that I enjoy the most. I’m also willing to say I have a lot to learn. I want to continue to put myself in positions to grow and find new ways to be creative.

WWD: How would you describe your current style?

N.J.: There’s a real classic approach to it. I don’t like to go too far outside the box. I’m comfortable in both men’s tailoring and well-made garments, but also streetwear and mixing it up with some fun, youthful looks. I think that balance is so important and continuing to surprise people with what you’re wearing. In a lot of areas in my life — creatively and all that — I’m trying to swerve a little bit and do something different. That will be coming soon.

WWD: Stylistically?

N.J.: Stylistically, but also musically and creatively. As a whole, I’ve had an aha moment recently.

WWD: What do you mean by aha moment?

N.J.: I was struggling to find what the next thing would be on the music front and what I wanted to say, how I wanted to say it, the style of the music, the way it sounded. But some things clicked with some collaborators that I’ve been working with, and it’s feeling like there’s real clarity now for the vision of the next step. But that goes for everything. With a creative life, you have to be willing to adjust at any point in time and have everything fall into that as well.

Nick Jonas makes a personal appearance during the retail debut of his Altec Lansing collaboration at Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com / WWD Nick Jonas makes a personal appearance during the retail debut of his Altec Lansing collaboration at Bloomingdale’s. Nick Jonas makes a personal appearance during the retail debut of his Altec Lansing collaboration at Bloomingdale’s. (Michael Simon / startraksphoto.com / WWD)

Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney Caption Carrizo Plain's fields of gold The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color Caption Artisans achieve the perfect balance in their live-work rental in Watts Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Andrew Paulson, left, and husband Sean Dougall collaborate on weavings, furnishings and ceramics at their live-work studio in Watts. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks.

ALSO

William Murray Golf is full of random, unexpected delights – just like Bill Murray

LaVar Ball says anyone who can't afford Lonzo's $495 shoes isn't a 'Big Baller'

Paris Hilton, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Kris Jenner and Tommy Hilfiger turn out for star-studded Race to Erase MS gala