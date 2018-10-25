Nike is out for this year’s ComplexCon

ComplexCon officials have remained relatively tight-lipped on the fashion aspect of the two-day event after Dior in July was confirmed to be on the show floor. The confirmation was retracted after ComplexCon officials learned it had received misinformation from an agency that said it was acting on behalf of the luxury house, but in fact it was not. Dior will not be at ComplexCon. At the time, event officials maintained that development did not impact deals with other luxury brands for this year.