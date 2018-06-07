Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing talks diversity and the upcoming documentary about his life story

“[The project] touches me because being colored doesn’t have to define you. I know that sometimes people don’t like to talk about it, but I think it’s good to be loud about some things in order to push the [way things evolve in] the future. For me, when you listen to those 16 actresses you understand the struggles they face with discrimination and being stereotyped….I’m sure that certain choices that I made in my life had a different kind of result because of my color….Sometimes there is racism that is not expressed, but it exists,” said the designer, who welcomes Virgil Abloh’s appointment at Louis Vuitton as men’s artistic director as a sign that “the world is showing that diverse colors [can exist] in that job,” but also the importance of connecting with the younger generations.