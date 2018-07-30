Oscar de la Renta goes local with Lotusland benefit and Montecito pop-up

“With the continued success of our boutique on Melrose Place in West Hollywood and our wholesale partners throughout the state of California, it makes tremendous sense for us to join our customer in Santa Barbara,” said Alex Bolen, chief executive officer of Oscar de la Renta. “Most of our retail business is based on local customers and we try to make connections in communities where our customers are. The Country Mart is a different tenant mix for us, but it very much services the local community and is hopefully an opportunity to get tourists as well. We can stock it from our Los Angeles boutique, the same way we do in Mykonos with our Athens store.”