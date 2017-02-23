L.A. girl-about-town Paige Elkington launches handbag line

Los Angeles-based PYT Paige Elkington is off to the races. The model-slash-actress — who recently appeared in one of Playboy magazine’s new fashion-inclined photo shoots — has launched a handbag line inspired by equestrian competition ribbons.

The pin-tucked mementos provided strong visual reference to Elkington — a former equestrian herself.

“I did [ride horses] but I also just love the ribbons so much. It’s more about a love for those ribbons. Everyone has been doing a fun clutch, a fun bag [recently] and that kind of took over — those bags really spoke to me, I’ve never carried a normal purse. I wanted to make something that represented me and my style,” she said.

The petite, vegan handbags are being sold direct-to-consumer through Elkington’s web site. The bags, which are made in New York of upcycled, dead-stock fabrics, are priced at $525.

Each bag comes with a detachable strap, and is lined in contrast fabric.

While the style is currently available in two colors — red and blue — Elkington has a bigger goal in mind.

“My ideal plan is to make them customizable, where you can choose your color and also get initials embroidered on the center and pick the thread color. I want to stick with these two styles for a while. But even for myself, I [have] a green one. People see them and want their own color, and to personalize it.”

