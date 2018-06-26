Palace Skateboards teams with Adidas for court-driven apparel and accessories collaboration

Expectations are high for the number-three ranked Zverev who has won eight career titles and reached his first major quarterfinal at this year’s French Open. Like the German-born Zverev, Muguruza is also ranked third for the women’s singles. She is the defending champion at Wimbledon. But sportswriters took note when she was upset by Barbora Strycová at the Birmingham Classic earlier this month. Zverev, Muguruza and Caroline Wozniacki will be among the 38 sponsored athletes who will wear the new label to compete at Wimbledon.