Paris Hilton codesigns collection with Boohoo.com

McGrath said she was pleased with how the collection turned out. “I think it’s really fun, young, it’s very current. I think it will do very well commercially. The prints are very on trend and there’s something for everyone. There’s swim, there’s dresses, more casual track suits. I think our design team, along with Paris, have done an excellent job with it,” McGrath said. The design team is based in the U.K., while manufacturing is done in different factories and wholesale partners around the world. A large portion is U.K. based, which enables a very quick turnaround time. They also have partners in Asia, but a lot of the sourcing is U.K. based, she said.