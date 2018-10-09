Fashion alert: Here are some of the big style accessory trends for spring 2019

The collection looked to seabeds and the different creatures that can be found lurking in the darkness. One chapter of the collection focused on glimmering details, like the shine generated by a passing school of fish. Another was reminiscent of corals: metal studs in silver, gold and rose gold replaced Maison Michel’s signature ribbon. This was spotted both on a classic taupe hat as well as a bright orange model, with the brand’s signature cat-ear detail. Some pieces could be tweaked depending on one’s mood: a hybrid between a silk turban and a visor could also be worn as a full turban, simply by turning the visor to the back of the head. A bronze transparent beret was simply stunning. — Fleur Burlet