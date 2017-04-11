Peri Arenas opens Peri.A boutique on Robertson Boulevard in West Hollywood

Peri Arenas is betting on Robertson Boulevard’s comeback. The New York transplant has opened her second California boutique, Peri.A, at 146 North Robertson Boulevard in the former Kitson Men space. The 2,400-square-foot luxury boutique will stock emerging designers such as Marie Marot, Greg Lauren, Mira Mikati and Rahul Mishra, the latter of which sells exclusively in her store for spring.

Peri.A is Arenas’ follow-up to Veri Peri at Parker Palm Springs, the desert resort founded by her grandfather, Jack Parker, also of Le Parker Meridien fame. Adjacent to other multiline bricks-and-mortar chain stores including Curve and Intermix, the store will carry a collection of curated designers and brands in both apparel and accessories, such as emerging South Korean handbag designer Cecilia Ma. The offering also includes vintage hand painted Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Chanel bags, Jupe by Jackie, custom-made, hand-painted clothes from India, and Aalto, a new line Arenas bought in its entirety.

Arenas decided to open a second store after relocating her family to Los Angeles three years ago.“Looking at locations I remember Robertston having its heyday years ago and thought, ‘I’m going to make it happen again.’ I’m a true optimist,” she said, noting two new restaurants coming in next door that will increase foot traffic on the already bustling street.

“I believe that fashion in America has become safe and I’m ready to bring back a thrill to the art of dressing by inspiring women to wear what excites them,” she said. At Veri Peri, which has since closed, she was often the first to introduce L.A. contemporary brands to the resort customer. “I would love it when people would say, ‘I’ve never heard of this.’ I’d say, ‘You will, but by the time you are spending money on it, I won’t be carrying it anymore.”

Arenas worked with L.A. interior designer Lynda Murray to create a luxe-yet-neutral canvas on which the merchandise could be presented as art. Offering a premium shopping experience, Peri.A features a back patio where guests can enjoy coffee, a gift wrapping station and high-tech lighting dressing rooms, complete with monitors playing music videos and films to get customers in the mood to shop.

