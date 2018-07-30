Rachel Zoe to take up retail residency at Palisades Village

“I have always dreamed of opening a boutique that truly exemplifies the Rachel Zoe brand and all that it represents. I want to create a unique shopping environment for every woman who walks through the door that goes beyond the traditional retail experience. Drawing from my experience over two decades as a stylist and designer, I am excited to share that knowledge with a team of personally trained stylists to work with our customers,” said Zoe, who will be curating various partners for special in-store events focusing on styling, beauty and lifestyle.