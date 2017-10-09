Rag & Bone starts denim recycling program at specialty stores nationwide

Rag & Bone is partnering with Cotton Incorporated’s Blue Jeans Go Green program by launching a denim recycling campaign. It will be introduced in Rag & Bone’s specialty stores on Tuesday. Customers can bring in unwanted denim jeans so that they may be repurposed.

Since 2006, the Blue Jeans Go Green denim recycling program has been helping communities in need across the country by giving “new life” to recycled denim. All denim collected through the Blue Jeans Go Green program is recycled into UltraTouch Denim Insulation through Bonded Logic Inc., and a portion of this insulation is in turn distributed to organizations such as Habitat for Humanity to help rebuilding efforts across the country.

Rag & Bone will accept denim jeans from any brand and in exchange will provide a 20 percent discount on the purchase of full-price jeans. There’s no limit on the amount of denim that can be deposited at each of the Rag & Bone stores; the discount may only be redeemed on the day of drop-off. Recipients will be able to purchase an unlimited amount of Rag & Bone full-price denim jeans in store the same day.

Marcus Wainwright, chief executive officer, founder and creative director of Rag & Bone, said, “Now, more so than ever, each and every one of us has a responsibility to do our part to protect our environment. The Blue Jeans Go Green Initiative is making great strides in helping brands make a difference and we are honored to be launching this Denim Recycling Program. Honestly, I am intrigued to see if any unwanted Rag & Bone jeans are dropped off, but either way, it is a step in the right direction for our brand.”

The denim recycling initiative will run from Tuesday through Dec. 31, with drop off points in all specialty Rag & Bone stores nationwide.

