Ralph Lauren introduces Polo Bear watches

Having spent the last few months celebrating 50 years of the Ralph Lauren brand, the designer was asked what’s on deck for the next 50 years. “I think I accomplished 99 percent or more that I ever dreamt of. There are more things. I’ve always done things because I felt that I had an idea that was really good. It was always pure, and had a nice sensibility. Whether it was a restaurant, or bears, or frankfurters. They’re all there because I like the bear, I like the frankfurter. I want to get the best frankfurter, I want the best hamburger. I want the best steak. And I got it. I think they [Polo Bear watches] stand for something, and they’re fun, and the 50th anniversary collection is a unique collector’s item. I’m sure we’ll have other bears. We’ll see how the consumer reacts to it.”