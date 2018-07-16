Fashion alert: the nine biggest resort 2019 fashion trends

Ah, resort. What is there to say about the season that sits on the retail floor the longest? Resort has come to encompass, well, everything. Its sartorial aesthetic runs the gamut of destination getaway to glitzy holiday and through to cold-weather fare. With product delivery as early as November and remaining on shelves through the holidays, it’s become one of the most commercially important seasons known for best of’s and rejiggered classics.
This time around saw an upbeat injection of creativity and emphasis on color and statement prints across a range of diverse silhouettes. Even though most of our 150-plus fashion reviews for the season have been on a showroom appointment basis — with the exception of luxury players such as Gucci, Chanel and Dior staging elaborate shows — a lot of the looks here could just as easily live on the main season runways.
Graphic stripes
Designers proved that a classic can always be reworked for modern day, churning up stripes in graphic form onto knitwear, shirtdresses and fur coats alike.
Shimmer
A quiet relative of sequins, shimmery metallics are a more approachable alternative for the holiday party rounds.
’90s matching sets
The Nineties have made a comeback now for a few seasons. Here, luxury brands such as Chanel and Versace amp up the fun and ease with daring twinsets.
Poppy plaids
These aren’t your classic men’s wear plaids. Designers implored a bold sense of color for a head-to-toe statement.
Khaki
Designers plied the traditional trenchcoat fabric into inspired designs.
Mixed florals
Playful and flirty dresses with multiple floral patterns afforded the springtime trend some depth.
Cinched tailoring
Instantly slimming, suiting with dramatic waistlines work across myriad events and seasons.
Saturated colors
A crossover trend from spring 2018, designers such as Prabal Gurung and Victor Glemaud noted a bold hit of color is a fast track to a positive demeanor.
Built-in layering
This is one of the more creative trends of the season, with designers such as Sylvie Millstein of Hellessy and Hanako Maeda of Adeam experimenting with singular pieces that give the appearance of layers.