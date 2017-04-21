National Museum of Women in the Arts selects L.A. label Rodarte for new exhibit

Rodarte will be the subject of an exhibition next year at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in Washington, D.C. Opening in fall 2018, the exhibition will be the finale to the museum’s 30th anniversary celebrations and the first fashion exhibition it has organized.

The show has yet to be conceptualized but Susan Fisher Sterling, director at NMWA, said Rodarte designers Kate and Laura Mulleavy were chosen because “they work a lot like artists in the sense that they’re almost artisanal in the way they produce their work; they somewhat go against the grain of having a really huge schedule of shows. They tend to take time with their collections and they live in L.A. and have an interesting relationship with film and the art scene.”

A look backstage at a Rodarte runway show. Lexie Moreland / WWD A look backstage at a Rodarte runway show. A look backstage at a Rodarte runway show. (Lexie Moreland / WWD)

Sterling also noted that Rodarte would be surprising and unexpected for Washington. “Washington is not known for its fashion, right?” she said. “The only time we see a lot of it is at the Smithsonian with the First Ladies gowns.” She hopes to begin a fashion program at NMWA beginning with the Rodarte show.

“We are truly honored to be chosen by the NMWA for an exhibition on Rodarte,” said Laura Mulleavy. “Institutions that recognize the achievements of women in the arts are of great importance, and we couldn’t think of a more perfect home to showcase our work.”

The Mulleavys’ work has previously been featured in museum exhibitions at the Cooper-Hewitt National Design Museum (2010); Museum of Contemporary Art, Los Angeles (2011), and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (2011), but the upcoming NMWA exhibition will be the largest and most in-depth exhibition yet. Sterling noted that the show would be curated by a guest curator specializing in fashion, but she’s waiting for approval from the Mulleavys before naming him or her.

A look from Rodarte's fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. WWD A look from Rodarte's fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. A look from Rodarte's fall 2017 ready-to-wear collection. (WWD)

Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Preparing for spring gardening Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Getting your pots ready for spring planting. Caption Here's Isla Holbox Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Isla Holbox is a flat, sandy, increasingly popular island off Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula. Why is business booming? Because and a great place to see whale sharks. Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption NoMad collaborates with Curtis Stone Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Chef Curtis Stone of Gwen and Maude will be making the Gwen chicken burger as part of a collaborative effort with the NoMad food truck during March. The collaboration with various chefs in L.A. will allow NoMad to showcase different burgers, be part of the community and to draw attention to the opening, later this year, of the NoMad hotel downtown. Caption Why the Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pop out The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form. The Margherita pot stickers at Orsa & Winston pack the flavors of a Margherita pizza in a smaller form.

ALSO

2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival: Desert wear

Why is Mr Porter serving up palm trees and surf vibes? To celebrate California style

Why did Ty Dolla Sign and Joel McHale check into a Hollywood motel? The answer is more stylish than seedy