Royal wedding photographer talks about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, diversity and fashion’s need to change

The neverending search for balance, which always sounds easier in theory than in practice, is not likely to even out soon. But after seeing how his stepfather graciously dealt with being given three weeks to live, Lubomirski likes to keep life in check. "I would love to be able to work until I die. I love being able to create every day and to meet all these fascinating people. But I do think," he said, "it would be ridiculous to work in the manner that I was maybe five years ago where you're just always chasing that cover. I know at the end of your life, on your deathbed, you won't be thinking about the covers and the campaigns that you did. You'll be thinking more about who did I help, who did you help achieve things, who did you love and those more important things."